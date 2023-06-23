General

High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on Tunisian authorities to ‘stop restricting media freedoms’

Comments Off on High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on Tunisian authorities to 'stop restricting media freedoms'

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk, on Friday, called on the Tunisian authorities to «stop restricting media freedoms and criminalising independent journalism.»

He expressed in a statement deep concern at the increasing restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and press freedom in Tunisia.

«Vague legislation is being used to criminalise independent journalism and stifle criticism of the authorities,» he pointed out

He added: «It is troubling to see Tunisia, a country that once held so much hope, regressing and losing the human rights gains of the last decade.»

In this context, Trk said over the last three months, the Tunisian authorities have on five occasions used «vaguely worded legislation» to question, arrest and convict six journalists. This includes security and counter-terrorism legislation and the presidential decree Nº 2022-54 on cybercrimes, which carry punitive fines and lengthy prison sentences.

Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists, including prosecutions before civilian and military courts, he further said.

The High Commission recalled that under international human rights law all public figures including heads of State may legitimately be subject to criticism.

Volker Trk called on the Tunisian authorities to respect due process and fair trial standards in all judicial proceedings and cease trying civilians before military courts.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

