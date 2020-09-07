Hikvision launches AX PRO for comprehensive wireless alarm solutions

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has announced its new generation of wireless alarm systems – the AX PRO – delivering comprehensive alarm solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

Comprehensive and integrated alarm solutions

The newly launched AX PRO product family includes a compact panel hub for a wide range of detectors and peripherals, covering intrusion detection, video verification, smoke detection, flood detection, and home automation. Developed with both the installer and user in mind, the system can be configured according to a variety of needs. Installation complexity is minimal so the end user can easily manage the system with its intuitive user interface.

AX PRO panel hub with dual RF chip design

The AX PRO hub itself supports several protocols for wireless integration, welcoming the connection of up to 210 peripherals. The panel has been designed with dual RF (radio frequency) chips, featuring Tri-X and CAM-X wireless technologies, to block interference across channels and enable high speed and reliable transmission of alarm messages simultaneously.

Extensive range of detectors and peripherals options

Alongside the panel, Hikvision has developed an extensive range of detectors and sensors to tailor the system to different installation needs, such as combined PIR-Glass Break detector, safety detectors, door contacts, smoke sensor, water-leak detector, etc.

Also available is a wireless passive infrared PIRCAM detector, which detects infrared signals over a 12-meter range and collect snapshots of any moving object. With the PIRCAM, users can view those snapshots of detected activity to verify alarm notifications, receiving alerts even before intruders realize that they have been recorded on video. The PIRCAM is also equipped with LED Illumination for high-quality imaging in the dark.

Built with practicality in mind, Hikvision has created a wide range of peripherals to maximize user safety and assist their day-to-day activities. Such devices include static and portable panic button options to keep occupants safe, while the wireless LED keypad or ergonomic keychain fob provide multiple control options to suit the user’s preferences.

Intruder Verification as a Service

If customers choose, the AX PRO hub panel can be linked to their IP cameras over the cloud or a sub-stream to initiate Intruder Verification as a Service (IVaaS). This service provides live video verification or 7 seconds of video recording for users to quickly and efficiently confirm alarm events on the system.

App compatibility

Users will take charge and stay connected using the AX PRO since it is fully compatible with Hikvision’s proprietary Hik-Connect app. The app provides voice and video clip notifications for users, and allows them to remotely control and monitor their alarm systems. The AX PRO also supports the Hik-ProConnect app, which can provide full configuration assistance for installers and enable them to offer cloud-based security solutions and services with customer’s authorization.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. www.hikvision.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1249709/Hikvision_AX_ PRO_wireless_alarm_system.jpg