Hisense Revealed its first H750FSB-IDS Fridge in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has launched a new premium smart fridge with impressive features in South Africa.

The first H750FSB-IDS Product Reveal was revealed at House & Home in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria on 26th, Oct. Both the management from Hisense and House & Home attended the ceremony.

“We are, as the Hisense team professionally and personally, very excited to launch one of our most innovative and luxurious Hisense products in South Africa. This innovation goes far beyond just refrigeration, it seamlessly integrates into families’ lives and daily activities – ensuring no important moments are missed due to life’s chores. We don’t just sell appliances, Hisense positively impacts the environments in which our products live. ” said Ms. Vivi, the MD of Hisense South Africa.

The H750FSB-IDS Smart Touchscreen Multi-Door Refrigerator has features that enhance family moments. This is the value that Hisense product technology brings to the homes of our customers.

Keep your food fresh

It has a Food Inventory feature that allows you to effortlessly manage your food by naming all the items within your fridge and setting expiration dates. The Hisense PureFlat Smart fridge will then notify you when your food is expiring to minimise food waste.

Your food will also stay fresher for longer thanks to the fridge’s three cooling compartments. These independently control the temperature and humidity for different types of foods.

Additionally, the third of these compartments has a temperature range from -18 degrees to +5 degrees, allowing it to function as a fridge or freezer.

When combined with the Hisense H750FSB-IDS’s antibacterial guard, up to 99.99% of bacteria are eliminated – ensuring your food is always in the best possible condition.

Smart features

The Hisense H750FSB-IDS is just as smart on the outside as it is on the inside.

Its large touchscreen can be used to create a shopping list which syncs to your smartphone, making it easily accessible while out of the house. If you’re struggling to create a shopping list because you’re unsure what to cook, the Hisense H750FSB-IDS is equipped with over 150 recipes to help you easily plan your upcoming meals.

These recipes can be viewed on the large touchscreen while you are cooking, too.If you are cooking while the latest rugby game is on, you can watch it on this display by mirroring your smartphone to the fridge.

