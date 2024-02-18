Honour Geingob’s wish for old-age pension, disability grant increment: Hashoongo

WINDHOEK: Persons with disabilities have appealed to the government to honour late President Hage Geingob's remarks of increasing the state monthly old-age pension grant from N.dollars 1400 to either N.dollars 2000 or N.dollars 3000. Geingob, in his New Year's message, expressed his hope for an increase in the old-age pension grant, stating his desire to see this happen before he leaves the presidential chambers. Paying tribute to Geingob during a candlelight vigil by individuals with disabilities here on Friday, Chairperson of the National Federation for Persons with Disabilities in Namibia, Mathew Hashoongo, said individuals with disabilities believe that his words should not be in vain and therefore the Government should honour his wishes. 'We are going to miss him but we believe that his words will not go in vain… we want to honour Geingob by making his promise come true and we are looking forward to that N.dollars 2000 or N.dollars 3000,' he said. Echoing his sentiments, Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, said Geingob ensured that grants were increased during his administration and therefore hopes that the government will continue with his New Year's remarks to increase the grant, which equally includes people with disabilities. Manombe-Ncube said that Geingob's mantra was to bring everyone on board to prosper, advance and live a better life. At the same event, Chief Executive Officer of the National Disability Council of Namibia, Angelique Philander, applauded Geingob for his commitment towards individuals with disabilities, noting that under his office as prime minister in 2001, he appointed an advisor on disability; launched the Namibia constitution in Braille, launched the Continental Plan for Actions for the African Decade of People with Disabilities. She further added that as president he appointed a person with disabilities as minister of disability affairs to ensure that individuals with disabilities have representation in Parliament. His administration also ensured tha t the children with disabilities grant was increased from N.dollars 250 to N.dollars 1400. Geingob died at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital. His memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024 at Heroes' Acre Cemetery on the outskirts of Windhoek. Source: The Namibia Press Agency