House Help Faces Court for Allegedly Pouring Acid on School Leaver.

Bekwai: A 26-year-old house help has been brought before the Bekwai Circuit Court for allegedly pouring acid on Benjamin Asante, a Senior High School leaver. Ernest Agyei, the accused, has denied the charges of causing harm to Asante. The court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Apeatu, granted Agyei bail amounting to GHC50,000.00 with two sureties, and he is scheduled to reappear on December 17, 2024. According to Ghana News Agency, Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey presented a revised charge sheet, detailing the incident that involved Asante, the complainant and a former student of Yamfo Anglican Secondary School near Sunyani. Asante resides in Trede, while Agyei, the accused, is a house help living at Pakyi No. 2. The prosecution recounted that on December 22, 2021, the complainant's brother, Francis Agyei, invited Benjamin Asante to help clean tiles using acid. During the cleaning, Agyei, along with his friend Godfred Kwadwo Tawiah, participated in the task. An argument ensued between Agyei and Tawiah, which led Agyei to approach Asante, asking him to observe what Tawiah had done. Asante chose not to intervene, which offended Agyei, resulting in a heated exchange. In a fit of anger, Agyei allegedly picked up a container of acid used for the cleaning and poured it on Asante. The prosecution revealed that Asante suffered injuries and was admitted to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for three months. A formal complaint was lodged with the police on June 20, 2022, culminating in Agyei's arrest on October 9, 2022. Following the investigation, Agyei was formally charged and brought to court.