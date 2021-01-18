Huawei Speaks at World Future Energy Summit on the Future Trends of PV Industry

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Huawei speaks at The New Energy Economy Webinar as part of the World Future Energy Summit Back to Business Webinar Series. Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV shares the future trends in Smart PV for 2025.

The World Future Energy Summit, one of the key events for the renewable energy industry, has organized the webinar series to demonstrate the importance of continuing to align the economic recovery along with addressing climate change challenges and the priorities set by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. As part of The New Energy Economy webinar, Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV shares the 10 Future Trends for Smart PV 2025, also advocates Huawei’s role and determination to help solar become the main energy source of the future.

“With the rapid digitalization and emergence of new applications for key digital technologies, such as AI, cloud, big data, Huawei has engaged with experts in the field and has released 10 emerging technology trends for smart PV in 2025. We look forward to working with customers and partners in the Middle East region to achieve these visions and goals in the near future,” shared by Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV.

10 Trends in Smart PV for 2025

Digitalization: More than 90% of global PV Plants will be digitalized. AI-driven Smart Upgrades: Over 70% PV plants will apply AI techniques. Unmanned PV Plants: More than 80% of the work in PV plants will be unmanned. Proactive Support for Power Grids: PV plants will shift from grid-adapting to grid-supporting. Solar + Storage: The proportion of PV systems coupled with energy storage will exceed 30%. Virtual Power Plants: More than 80% of residential systems will connect to Virtual Power Plant (VPP) networks. Active Safety: Arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) will become a must-have feature in distributed PV rooftop systems, and will be incorporated into international industry standards. Higher Power Density: Inverter power density will increase by more than 50%. Modular Design: Core components such as inverters, PCS and energy storage devices will adopt modular design. Security and Trustworthiness: Security and Trustworthiness has become a necessary requirement for PV plants.

These trends encompass four dimensions: lower Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), power grid friendliness, intelligent convergence, and security and trustworthiness. The trends aim to drive the industry toward intelligent, green solutions, and provide insight into innovation and soaring growth in the new energy industry. The detailed report for the 10 Future Trends for Smart PV 2025 could be found here.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

About FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology.

By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source.

For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the ‘Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety’ concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.