I have represented and served the people of Salaga-South well – MP

Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament for Salaga-South in the Savanah Region, says she has represented and served her people well and expressed optimism of retaining the seat on December, 7. She said in the last four years, she had championed the cause of her people by highlighting their needs for government's attention and favourable response to improve the living standards of the constituents in the area and there was no doubt 'that come December 7, they will give me a massive endorsement'. Hajia Ibrahimah, who remains the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the area in the 2024 elections, was speaking in an interview with the GNA Gender-Desk as part of a project to profile all female candidates contesting the upcoming general elections. Notable among some of the issues she highlighted in parliament and lobbied to be fixed were the renovation of several poor road networks in the constituency including the Kafalba-Salaga and the Salaga-Makango roads. Others were renovation of the famous Salag a slave market by the Ghana Tourist Authority and Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) erecting of a 80-foot mast to improve network and communications, connecting of communities to the national grid, water sources and educational infrastructure. Hajia Ibrahimah is the first woman to contest for parliament and thus the only female MP in the entire Savanah region. she is also the only female contesting in the region in the upcoming elections. She is a product of the Cape-Coast University and Trent University in Canada and holds post graduate- degrees in Community Development and Communications Studies and worked with the Catholic Relief Services, became Country Manager for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and country Representative for Discovery Channel, a US-Based NGO. In 2010, she joined the Information Services Department and was posted to the United Kingdom (UK) as the head of Information and Publication for Ghana's High Commission. She returned from post in 2017, at which time the NDC had lost the seat to the NPP in the 2020 elections and decided to contest after several approaches. Even though she had not been in frontal politics, she had been very supportive to the needs of the people of Salaga-South and therefore after encouragements from key figures in society including her own father, Professor Ibrahimah, a former principal of Tamale Polytechnic, she decided to contest in the NDC primaries in 2019 and beat three men to win the candidature. She subsequently recaptured the seat from the NPP in the 2020 elections and entered parliament for the first time as one of the 40 women who were privileged to be elected into the House. She has been lauded by the chiefs and people of Salaga-South as the most visible MP the constituency has ever had since 1992. Hajia Ibrahimah in showing gratitude paid glowing tribute to Dr Gariba Sule, his father, Professor Ibrahimah, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale Central and last but not the least her husband who had been very supportive from t he beginning of her political journey. The Salaga-South constituency seat has been largely occupied by the NDC since 1992 and annexed only twice thus the year 2000 and 2016 by the NPP in the entire eighth sessions of parliament Source: Ghana News Agency