I will nationalize ‘Twi and Hausa’ under my presidency – Mornah

Mr. Bernard Mornah, presidential aspirant of the People's National Convention (PNC), has promised to nationalise the Twi and Hausa languages as a medium of instruction in schools if elected as president. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region during his tour, he gave an assurance that Twi and Hausa would be official languages in Ghana under his tenure. Mr. Mornah, the presidential candidate hopeful sighted countries such as India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Japan and Korea have witnessed more greater development because of using their mother tongue language. The presidential aspirant explained that no country across the world could develop without using medium language instruction in schools, adding that, he would adopt a national language for Ghana. Acknowledging that language is an avenue to promote cultural exchanges and dialogue among diverse civilizations, he explained that Ghana under his administration would promote high quality language te aching materials when given the nod to rule. 'Under my presidency, Ghana will open up its education sector, encourage language studies and international exchanges for students of all ages, particularly young people,' he told GNA. The former National Chairman of PNC is touring branches and constituency executives across the country to rally support for his candidacy on September 7, 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency