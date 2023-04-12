General

ICGLR praises role of parliaments in promoting peace in region

International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) praised Wednesday in Luanda the role of parliamentary diplomacy in pacifying spirits and uniting peoples for a common future .

The recognition was expressed by ICGLR Executive Secretary while speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

The ICGLR official noted that parliaments are institutions of great importance in the constant search for debate on the establishment of peace and security in the Greater Lakes.

He stressed, however, the work done by the female speakers of the parliaments of the ICGLR organisation (Angola, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia) in promotion of peace in the region.

"We have female speakers of parliaments, so we are using this condition to also show the world the role of female speakers of National Assemblies and what they can do for peace", he expressed.

The Angolan diplomat, at the service of the ICGLR, stressed that the meeting with the speaker of the Angolan Parliament is part of a plan of visits to entities in the member countries of the Great Lakes Region.

"I am proud, as an Angolan, to work towards strengthening cooperation relations not only with the Angolan Parliament, but with all the parliaments of the Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region", stressed João Caholo.

The meeting highlighted the role of the parliamentarians of the countries of the region in the mediation and resolution of conflicts, in the promotion of peace through dialogue and coordination, to guarantee the necessary stability and security for the pacification and an effective peace.

The participants also addressed the importance of cooperation between the National Assembly and the ICGLR, in the area of specialty commissions, in addressing issues relating to human rights, defence and security and international relations.

Recently, the speaker of the National Assembly participated, in Juba, South Sudan, in the FP-ICGLR meeting that addressed, among other issues, the need for parliaments to be involved in efforts in favour of peace in the Great Lakes Region.

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) comprises Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Republic of Congo.

Source: Angola Press News Agency

