I’m capable of leading NPP to win Ketu South – Madam Awakoe

Madam Fidelia Abla Awakoe, an aspirant of the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary candidacy in the Ketu South, says she can lead the party to unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC). She said the constituency needed someone with greater commitment to resurrect the interest of the people in the party to be faithful and accountable to win the seat. Madam Awakoe, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, after successfully going through the vetting process expressed optimism of winning the race. She said due to her cordial relationship with the grassroots, passion, zeal and commitment the people called her to lead them and knowing their faithfulness she yielded to the call. The aspirant said when she got the nod as the parliamentary candidate, she would unite all party faithful, and resource them to champion the course of the party. Madam Awakoe said the Ketu South Constituency needed the New Patriotic Party for positive transformation and accelerated development. She said she would not relent on her effort to propagate the good work of the party, adding that a collective effort was required for the party's agenda of breaking the 8 to be actualised. The aspirant said the NPP -led government had done a lot for the good people of the country and the evidence was there for all to see, so nothing would prevent the party from winning the 2024 election. Madam Awakoe will be battling it against Mr Samuel Wisdom Doe Haligah, who passed through the vetting successfully on December 2, 2023. Source: Ghana News Agency