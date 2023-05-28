Immediate past MCE for Ho laid to rest

Ho, The mortal remains of the immediate past?Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, Prosper Pi-Bansah, has been laid to rest following a final funeral rites ceremony held for him in Ho.

The late Pi-Bansah passed away in February 2023, aged 61, and the burial ceremony, held at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho, brought together hundreds of loved ones and well-wishers who joined the family to usher their beloved into eternity.

He was MCE for the Municipality from October 2019 to October 2021.

Present at the solemn ceremony was the current MCE, Divine Bosson, Chief Executives of the various Municipalities and Districts in the Region, as well as some past Chief Executives of Ho.

Also present were the New Patriotic Party (NPP) heads in the Region and executives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chiefs of the Asogli State were also well represented.

The NPP in the Constituency, in a tribute read by Mr Bright Doh, the Constituency Secretary, recounted how the late statesman joined the Party in 1992 after a stay in its stronghold of the Ashanti Region for tertiary education.

He said late Pi-Bansah became a founding member of the Party in the Volta region and had played key roles in its growth over the years.

The former MCE was the manager the Ho National Health Insurance Scheme in the year 2000, and later contested the 2020 elections as the NPP parliamentary candidate.

The Constituency Secretary said the late Pi-Bansah, delivered on his task to secure at least ten thousand votes for the Party at the elections.

He said the former MCE was known as one who provided opportunities for all, and that he had a legacy that would cause his memory to be immortalised.

Mr. Doh told the GNA that Pi-Bansah's only son would be taken up by the Party and supported to grow to step into his father's shoes.

Mr Makafui Woanya, Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, also paid tribute to the former MCE, saying, he led the Municipality through the Coronavirus pandemic, and had delivered his best under the circumstances, and proven his worth.

He also assured us that the Party would make sure his memory lived on.

There were tributes from his wife, children, and other close relation, as well as from the Ho Municipal Assembly.

The Very Right Rev. Japhet Ledo, a former Moderator of the E.P Church, who delivered a sermon, said although it struck heavily, it was only through death that the dignity of a man would have accorded him, and prayed for divine consolement for the bereaved family.

He prayed also that his good initiatives did not fade but survived and were fruitful unto all people.

The late Bansah's casket was draped in a tarp of the colours of the NPP, and was interned at the Ho public cemetery with a long convoy of sympathisers in tow.

Source: Ghana News Agency