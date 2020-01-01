Sub-Saharan Africa will be one of the most important hotspots in the fight against hunger in early 2020, the World Food Program (WFP) warned on Tuesday.

Millions of people will need food aid in Zimbabwe, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the central Sahel region in the coming months, the agency said.

"WFP is waging major and complex humanitarian battles on several fronts in early 2020," said David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP. In some countries, we see conflict and instability combined with extreme weather conditions, forcing people to leave their homes, their farms and their workplaces. In others, climatic shocks occur at the same time as economic collapse and leave millions of people on the brink of starvation and hunger.

The WFP report on global hotspots in 2020 notes that Zimbabwe, in a context of implosion of the economy, the situation is increasingly precarious as the country enters the peak of its "lean season During which food is most scarce. The number of hungry people in Zimbabwe has reached its highest level in ten years.

WFP plans to help more than 4 million people in the country and fears that the impact of a regional drought will affect other countries in the first months of the year.

Monumental and urgent challenges on all continents

WFP recalled that last year it provided large-scale assistance to Yemen, Mozambique after Hurricane Idai, Burkina Faso and many other crises to avoid famine.

"But the world is a ruthless place and, as we enter 2020, WFP is faced with monumental new humanitarian challenges that we must meet with real urgency," said Margot Van Der Velden, Director WFP emergency situations.

The rapid evolution of the crisis in Haiti is very worrying at the turn of the year, because the escalation of unrest paralyzes the economy, putting food prices beyond the reach of many people (+ 40% between October 2018 and October 2019). According to a recent food insecurity survey, 3.7 million people - one third of the population - are in need of assistance, says WFP.

In Asia, Afghanistan faces insecurity combined with drought, leaving more than a third of the country's population, or more than 11 million people, in serious food insecurity.

In the Middle East, WFP can boast of its success in Yemen, where it increased its food aid by 50%, from 8 million people per month at the start of 2018 to 12 million at the end of 2019. Looking ahead to 2020, the agency remains attentive to the increase in food needs in Iraq and Lebanon, where civil strife and the macroeconomic crisis are leading to worsening food insecurity.

Over $ 10 billion to fund operations

The scale and complexity of the challenges in Africa and other regions will push the resources and capacities of WFP and other institutions to their limits.

Thus, scaling up humanitarian action will once again require the generous support of donor governments to finance the assistance necessary to save lives and support development.

WFP estimates that it will need more than $ 10 billion to fully finance all of its operations in more than 80 countries around the world in 2020.

"Each year at WFP we plan the next 12 months and ask for the support of generous governments, private sector institutions and members of the public who help us achieve our humanitarian and development goals," said David Beasley .

As an agency that is entirely dependent on voluntary donations, we have a responsibility to show that WFP can continue to be the most efficient and effective global organization to deliver the kind of food aid that saves lives and is changing lives around the world, "said WFP chief.

Source: UN News Service