Inclusivity in education shouldn’t be a mere slogan but a reality – NaCCA

Mr Mathew Owusu, Deputy Director General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has said inclusivity in education should not be a mere slogan but rather a reality. He said the Ministry of Education had set up a Ministerial Oversight Committee that met periodically to discuss the new education curriculum and the committee was serious about the implementation of inclusive education in Ghana. Mr Owusu said this during a meeting of NaCCA Inclusive Education Expert Advisory Panel on the Secondary Education Reform to look at the progress on Inclusive education under the Secondary education reform. Under the reform, NaCCA is working with stakeholders to make the new Secondary school reform friendly and suitable for learners with special education needs Mr Owusu said the new Senior High School (SHS) curriculum introduced some level of flexibility, where learners placed in specific class could select subjects that were not in their main line of study. 'For example, a science student may opt to offer a course in business management if they are also interested in learning something in business management,' he said Mr Owusu said under the reforms the focus was on subject selection rather than programme selection and called on stakeholders and the public to support persons with disabilities within the educational system since they needed everyone's support. Source: Ghana News Agency