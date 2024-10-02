Indigenous chemical blending and storage facility commissioned at Kejebril

Two Ghanaian businesses have established a chemical blending and storage facility, in Kejebril in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region. The partners, Ensol Energy Ghana Limited and Eco Natural Resources, christened the facility as, '2en Chemicals Limited'. It has a 15-tonnes capacity. Mr. Egbert Faibille, the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission at the commissioning, expressed their preparedness to support and nurture the company to grow. He said, 'you have done what is right…these are the accomplishments that make the Commission happy, and we are proud of you, we will push you up.' Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the initiative aligned perfectly with the government's commitment to advancing industrial development in Ghana. 'This is a significant step in promoting economic growth, self-reliance, and value addition in Ghana's industrial sector.' He said the collaboration between Eco Natural Resources Limited and Ensol Energy Ghana Limited to establish the facility demonstrated how strategic partnerships could enhance the industrial landscape of the nation. The Western Regional Minister said the facility would serve as a critical asset in driving towards in-country value addition. He added that 'by processing and storing chemicals in Ghana, we are ensuring that we retain value within our borders, while also contributing to the larger objective of transforming our economy from one reliant on raw exports to one built on processing and manufacturing.' He added that through such strategic investments, the region could build robust local industries that not only meet domestic needs but also positioned Ghana as a key player in the regional and global supply chain. 'This facility, with its cutting-edge infrastructure, will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of various sectors reliant on chemical inputs, further boosting our efforts towards industrial self-sufficiency,' Mr Darko-Mensah added. The facility would also create significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain; off-takers, suppliers, transporters, and exporters within the Sub-Region. He said it underlined the government's vision of fostering interconnected economic growth, where investments benefit not just one sector, but multiple industries and communities. He said the government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. 'We will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that investments such as this flourish, and we encourage other private sector actors to seize the opportunities that exist in this region and across the country.' The Regional Minister commended the two businesses for their foresight and determination in bringing the project to life, adding that the commissioning of the facility was a significant achievement, 'and it is my hope that it will set a new standard for industrial projects across Ghana.' Source: Ghana News Agency