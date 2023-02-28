INGOT Brokers Officially Launches Business in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Following the attainment of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) license, INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) announced the opening of its first office in Nairobi, Kenya, during a celebratory event held at the Mövenpick Residences Nairobi at the beginning of 2023.

The CMA license allows the company to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017. This means that the company will be able to pursue its mission of empowering youth in Kenya and surrounding countries by providing transparent and reliable financial brokerage services and helping people redefine their financial goals.

INGOT Brokers is determined about enhancing financial literacy through its education unit designed to teach and train individuals, particularly youth, on investing and trading global financial markets. The unit pays special focus on identifying, educating, and training Introducing Brokers (IBs) and affiliates to grow their online trading services and optimize their potential returns, where it grants them access to utilize INGOT Brokers’ facilities and benefit from its educational materials, webinars, seminars, and personal training sessions.

The company and its shareholders have obtained licenses from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), Financial Services Authority (FSA) – Seychelles, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) – South Africa, in addition to Capital Markets Authority (CMA) – Kenya. It is also registered in several countries around the globe, including Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Dubai, and Qatar. INGOT Brokers has physical offices, operation hubs, and/or consultants in Pakistan, UAE, Australia, Jordan, Saint Vincent, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, South Africa, Kenya, Seychelles, Iraq, and Qatar. Rules and regulations vary according to the jurisdiction the client is signed under, and should be taken into consideration.

About INGOT Africa Ltd

INGOT Africa Ltd is a premium multi-asset brokerage firm aiming to make financial markets available and accessible to all traders. The company has fostered and sustained a world-class trading environment with the highest quality of online financial services. It provides traders with an award-winning platform, excellent training conditions, significant liquidity, and accessibility to financial markets. It consistently delivers a unique trading experience. These cover a variety of financial derivatives and CFD instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, and currencies.

INGOT Africa Ltd is registered in the Republic of Kenya – Registration No. PVT-JZUG9YA5.

For more information, contact:

Sylvesters Munubi| Marketing Lead| INGOT Brokers Africa

s.munubi@IngotBrokers.com

Tel: 254707392645

