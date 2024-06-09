Initial draft of CNRD’s rules of procedure prepared, to be examined and approved after Eid al-Idha (Committee Spox)

Tunis: The drafting committee of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD)'s rules of procedure has prepared an initial draft of the rules of procedure which is expected to be considered and approved after Eid al-Idha, said Spokesperson for this drafting committee Haythem Sfar. Once this stage has been completed, the Council's activities will begin, starting with the discussion of its draft budget for 2025, which will offer an opportunity for the two parliamentary chambers to collaborate and coordinate together, he told TAP on Sunday. He assured in this regard, that coordination between the two chambres will be effective following the approval of the CNRD's rules of procedure. Pending the promulgation of the rules of procedure, the existing laws can be useful, he indicated. Regarding the powers of the two chambers, he explained that, under the Constitution, the parliament has a legislative role, through the promulgation of laws, while the CNRD has a development role on the various issues relate d to the implementation of the budget and development plans. There is no conflict of powers between the two chambers, but rather complementarity and common ground, he pointed out. Among the points addressed in this draft rules of procedure is the parliamentary immunity, set out in Chapter 3 of the 2022 Constitution for MPs, which the committee members propose should apply to CNRD deputies. Members of the committee also agreed on the method of electing the CNRD President with a five-year term, who will have the same authorities as the ARP Speaker. The draft rules of procedure further proposes the setting up of 6 committees within the CNRD, the most important of these is the Finance and Development Plans Committee, which will count 14 members, compared with just 10 for the other committees. The drafting committee of the CNRD's rules of procedure had kicked off works last April 29. A Presidential Decree setting the relation between the two chambers, the provisions of each chamber, ways of settling disputes in the event of disagreement over draft legislation, primarily the State budge, is expected to be issued. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse