Interior Minister, S-G of Council of Arab Interior Ministers discuss development of Arab security action

Tunis: Minister of the Interior, Khaled Nouri, met, Thursday, in Tunis, with Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers (CMAI), Mohammed Bin Ali Koman. The meeting focused on boosting the Arab security action, reads a statement of the Interior Ministry. Mohamed Bin Ali Koman spoke of the document of the Arab strategy to combat terrorism finalized by the General Secretariat of the CMAI, which will be submitted to Arab ministries of the Interior so that they can start implementing it. Emphasis was also placed on the need to foster cooperation between Tunisia's Interior Ministry and the General Secretariat of the Council, the same source said. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior, in charge of National Security, Sofiene Bessadok and Director General of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation within the Interior Ministry. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse