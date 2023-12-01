International Day of Persons with Disabilities: still much more to doGhana Veterinary Medical Association salutes farmers

" The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, established in 1992, is an opportunity to remind that people with disabilities still do not enjoy their rights nor full citizenship and dignified life," said Vice-President of Ibsar Association Basma Soussi. Notwithstanding the current legal arsenal, Soussi Froday told TAP on the sidelines of a ceremony at the City of Culture, people with disabilities do not enjoy the right to education, health, transport and employment. "There is need to review curricula and make sure people with disabilities get education, thus paving the way for them to gain access to employment," she added. People with disabilities need to get involved in decision-making in a bid to help them participate in public and political life. Any change in mindset is only possible through law enforcement, in addition to making an adequate infrastructure available. Arnaud Peral, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia, said there is still a way to do in Tunisia and in the world in s pite of the existing legal framework. "The UN devised a strategy in 2018 to mainstream rights of people with disabilities in all its approaches and programmes across the globe but there is still much more to do, "the official told TAP. "The culture of inclusion and accessibility has not yet gained foothold in our practices, decisions, public policies and budgets," the UN official said. People with disabilities need to have access to employment, a fundamental right, he added. Actually, the best way to speed up change is to work with people with disabilities. The UN system in Tunisia is working in concert with all institutional bodies and civil society organisations to promote the rights of this group. Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Tunis Office Rym Fayala said International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an opportunity to remind of the importance of securing fair access to fundamental rights, non-discrimination and full participation. The event was organised in partnership wi th the UNFPA, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and in close collaboration with IBSAR and the Tunisian Organisation for the Defence of Rights of People with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) on the theme " Strengthening Rights of Poeple with Disabilities." Ghana Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA) has acknowledged the enormous contribution and sacrifices that farmers make towards achieving food and nutritional security as well as contributing to economic growth. The Association said the agricultural sector had been the backbone of the economy and contributed significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment. A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said over the years, veterinary services delivery systems had played a key role in reaching this milestone, by providing effective technical and advisory support for Ghanaian farmers. The statement said it was laudable and required the application of digital and scientific approaches in an integrated way to provide solutions to challenges in the agricultural sector where every stakeholder has a critical role to play for sustainability. It said veterinary service delivered in Ghana had resulted in a successful containment of zoonotic and transboundary animal disease outbreak s such as Bird Flu (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), Anthrax, Rabies, African Swine Fever (ASF), and others. 'We however, take this opportunity to remind our farmers that the Bird Flu (AI) outbreaks are still active and government of Ghana is yet to lift the ban on movement of poultry and poultry products in the outbreaks areas', it added. The Association advised poultry, livestock and fish farmers on improving farm biosecurity as a means of preventing infectious diseases, and the prudent use of antibiotics to reduce the increasing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) of pathogens worldwide. It pledged its support to farmers and all citizens, and assured them of unwavering commitment to providing quality animal health care and advice, for an improved livestock and poultry production, food security and safety in the country. 'This would in turn contribute to the government's resolve to drastically reduce the importation of meat and other animal products which had caused a significant drain on our econom y', it said. It appealed to government and donor communities to increase their support to the animal health sector through retooling of the Veterinary services and its allied institutions such as fisheries, wildlife, private veterinary hospitals or clinics and the veterinary medical schools. Source: Ghana News Agency