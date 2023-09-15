International ozone layer day celebrated at Gobabis

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer was celebrated at Gobabis on Friday.

International ozone layer day is celebrated on 16 September every year, as designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994, and it has been celebrated in Namibia since 1996.

During the event, Omaheke Region Governor Pijoo Nganate thanked the stakeholders for being part of ensuring that Namibia remains compliant to international protocol by observing such important days.

“I wish to commend all stakeholders for their unwavering support and concerted efforts in making this protocol a success. I also would like to extend our gratitude to all our Customs and Excise officers within and across our borders for their efforts in combatting illegal trade of ozone layer-depleting substances and ensuring that our country remains compliant to their protocol obligations,” he said.

Nganate further acknowledged vocational training centres for their effort in imparting alternative technological knowledge to the informal and formal industries respectively.

Ruben Fransisco, Acting General Manager of Information Communication Technology at the Namibian Training Authority, in his speech highlighted the importance of reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions to safeguard the ozone layers.

“It serves as a reminder of the challenges that persist and the responsibilities we bear to secure a sustainable future for our planet. The collaboration between technical institution the Gobabis Vocational Training Centre and the heating, ventilation, and cooling industry is a testimony to our commitment to innovation and sustainable practices,” he said.

Fransisco furthermore said when different institutions work together they can harness the power of technology, research and education to drive positive changes.

“Our shared mission is to develop and implement environmentally-friendly heating, ventilation and cooling solutions that not only enhance human comfort but also minimise the depletion of the ozone layer and reduce our carbon footprint,” he indicated.

Fransisco emphasised the importance of education and awareness, as their institution’s role of research and development and beyond.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency