NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces significant growth milestones in early 2021.

Since launching the first brand of its communications platform in 2006, IBN has consistently attained transformative growth. Today, the IBN Investor Brand Platform boasts a portfolio of 50+ brands with a collective social media audience that includes millions of followers and an expansive network of 5,000+ key syndication partners. The company’s proven track record serving 500+ client partners demonstrates its unique value proposition for companies operating across a broad array of industries.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) is pleased to announce recent milestones that include:

Expansion of Active CORE Client Partners to include over 85 public and private companies.

Media partnerships with 93 events thus far in 2021, bolstered by re-engagements and supported by IBN’s portfolio of brands targeting specific market sectors.

Publication of 685+ corporate profiles for companies presenting at partner events.

Syndication of IBN’s 80,000 th editorial article, representing more than a decade of original content that reaches an expanding audience of prospective investors.

Introduction of IBN Spotlights, offering up-to-the-minute coverage of the market's most in-demand companies.

IBN has also expanded its Podcast Solutions by collaborating with well-known hosts and producers that have sizable existing audiences, further increasing recognition for IBN clients. Following each episode, IBN issues a news release through InvestorWire as part of continued efforts to position its clients as top-priority guests for popular podcasts that have considerable reach.

“IBN is already reaching incredible growth metrics early in 2021, and our team will actively build on this momentum in the months to come,” stated Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Director of Communications. “We are uniquely structured to help clients and event organizers more effectively communicate with the investment community using our proprietary digital distribution network.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“ IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW” ) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

