[INVNT GROUP]™ and MSM Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Marketing Power of Talent and Brands across Motorsport Industry

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT and MSM, the global talent and motorsport agency announce a strategic business partnership offering best-in-class marketing and commercial solutions for talent, brands, and events across motorsports, entertainment and beyond.

With over 40 years of experience and a proven track record of building standout relationships between brands, drivers, teams, and championships at the pinnacle of motorsport, MSM has developed an approach that is tailor-made for clients to unlock their full potential across sponsorship, hospitality, and bespoke events.

MSM specializes in identifying, nurturing, and supporting partnerships for brands and racing talent, providing lifelong value across every facet of the motorsport industry.

Led by Scott Cullather, CEO of INVNT.ATOM and President and CEO of [INVNT GROUP], the GROUP represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward thinking brands everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere, including Lamborghini, Samsung, General Motors, Meta, PepsiCo, Rolls Royce and more. [INVNT GROUP] was recently named Best Global Media Agency by Autocar for the 2023 Automotive Marcomm Awards.

[INVNT GROUP] consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events and experiences for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation and Web3 division, INVNT.ATOM; Hypnogram, the creative multimedia experience studio; and INVNT, the original Challenge Everything live brand storytelling agency.

“Our partnership with MSM is driven by our commitment to innovation-led brand storytelling across industries including automotive and motorsports, which continue to push culture forward. The MSM team brings a dynamic and historied expertise of the motorsport and entertainment sector. Our global [INVNT GROUP] team strategically leads brands and organizations towards the next frontiers of engagement and community building, activating impactful campaigns at scale. We’re excited to explore the boundless possibilities of this partnership, providing access to and opportunities with world-class experiences and brands,” said Scott Cullather, President & CEO of [INVNT GROUP] and CEO of INVNT.ATOM.

MSM take pride in their longstanding association with the prestigious SCUDERIA FERRARI, the most successful and the most legendary motorsport brand globally, as well as their role as a certified introducer for several teams across Formula 1 , the FIA World Endurance Championship and MotoGP , granting unique access to next-level commercial opportunities with each brand.

Racing talent currently managed by MSM includes Ferrari stars Giancarlo FISICHELLA, Antonio FUOCO and Antonio GIOVINAZZI. Team partners also include AF CORSE, a leader in the world of Hypercar and GT racing with Ferrari.

“We are thrilled to partner with [INVNT GROUP] and fuse our expertise in motorsport with their innovative portfolio of disciplines, fueling our brand storytelling capabilities across strategy, culture, experiential, digital, and Web3. Combined with the group’s geographic spread across the world – which sync seamlessly with our key regional markets – this collaboration will undoubtedly strengthen our position as the go-to agency for all things motorsport, and we look forward to delivering even greater value and success for our clients,” noted Enrico Zanarini, Founder and CEO of MSM.

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms.

With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere.

The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT.

For more information visit: https://invntgroup.com/

ABOUT MSM

MSM is a leader in the world of motorsport and has been fostering standout relationships between brands, drivers, teams and championships for over 40 years.

The team specialises in individual and corporate management, offering clients their expertise across the marketing mix. MSM is active in sponsorship facilitation, commercial opportunity development and execution, client representation, tailored hospitality offerings, and managing bespoke events on and off track.

Having spent four decades in the most innovative sporting environment, MSM has developed an approach that is tailor-made for partners to unlock their full potential.

MSM’s deep insight and unparalleled know-how enable their partners to connect with both new and existing audiences in an authentic way, while also delivering measurable commercial impact.

For more information, https://msmgroup.com

For MSM Inquiries Blake Martinelli Blake@msmgroup.com For [INVNT GROUP] Inquiries: Jhonathan Mendez de Leon Jmendezdeleon@invnt.com

