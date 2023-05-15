National

Irregular migration at heart of meeting between President Saied and Italian Interior Minister

Web DeskComments Off on Irregular migration at heart of meeting between President Saied and Italian Interior Minister

President Kais Saied met Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Pintedosi, on Monday at Carthage Palace.

The meeting focused on the issue of irregular migration, according to a statement from the Presidency.

President Saied stated that stated that "the security approach has shown its limits in addressing the phenomenon of irregular migration".

The number of victims is increasing by the day", he lamented, adding that "criminal networks of smugglers are taking advantage of the insecurity that leads migrants to risk their lives to reach the other side of the Mediterranean."

The President emphasised the need to tackle the root causes of this phenomenon in order to eradicate it, as part of a new collective approach.

In this context, he proposed holding an international meeting between the Heads of State and Government or Ministers of the Interior of the countries affected by the migration crisis as soon as possible.

The aim is to agree on means of cooperation to tackle the causes of the phenomenon of irregular migration.

The meeting between the President of the Republic and the Italian Minister of the Interior was also an opportunity to discuss cooperation and friendship between the two neighbouring countries and peoples, the statement reads.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

South Korea invites Namibia for 2024 Korea-African summit

Web Desk

President Hage Geingob has been invited by South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol to attend the 2024 Korea-African Summit, aimed at strengthening ties on the blue economy and maritime issues.Speaking during a courtesy visit at State House on Friday, Suk…
National

PARLIAMENT SAYS ZIMBABWE GOVT CAN’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST FARMERS WHO MISUSE INPUTS

Web Desk

HARARE–The Zimbabwe Parliamewnt’s Legal Committtee says the government cannot institute criminal proceedings against farmers who misuse agricultural inputs and produce under the Command Agriculture Scheme, as the contracts between the two parties are …
National Politics

‘Little to No Progress’ in Global Corruption Fight, Watchdog Says

Web Desk

Most countries have made “little to no progress” in tackling corruption in nearly a decade, a new report by Transparency International says. The Berlin-based nonprofit group ranks countries on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being the least corrupt.Ac…