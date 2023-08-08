ISIE, representatives of public media discuss election information campaign

The Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) held Tuesday a working session with representatives of public media institutions. The event was dedicated to the launch of an election information campaign in the run-up to the election of members of the National Council of Regions and Districts. A reading of Decree-Law 10-2023 on elections of local councils and the composition of regional and district councils is on the agenda. The meeting, chaired by ISIE President Farouk Bouasker, was attended by member Nawfel Frikha and Executive Director Ridha Missaoui. CEO of TAP news agency Najeh Missaoui attended the meeting along with Abdelaziz Touati and Elyès Jarraya from the Tunisian Television broadcaster and Samia Fathalli from the Tunisian Radio.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse