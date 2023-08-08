General

ISIE, representatives of public media discuss election information campaign

Web DeskComments Off on ISIE, representatives of public media discuss election information campaign

The Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) held Tuesday a working session with representatives of public media institutions. The event was dedicated to the launch of an election information campaign in the run-up to the election of members of the National Council of Regions and Districts. A reading of Decree-Law 10-2023 on elections of local councils and the composition of regional and district councils is on the agenda. The meeting, chaired by ISIE President Farouk Bouasker, was attended by member Nawfel Frikha and Executive Director Ridha Missaoui. CEO of TAP news agency Najeh Missaoui attended the meeting along with Abdelaziz Touati and Elyès Jarraya from the Tunisian Television broadcaster and Samia Fathalli from the Tunisian Radio.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

CEO of Infiniti Stars Hotel donates to Assemblies of God Church

Web Desk

Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infinity Stars Hotel and Den Enterprise at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has donated 12 ceiling fans to the Penyi branch of the Assemblies of God Church Mr Hounl…
General

Uganda Police Kill 5, Including Cleric, After Bomb Blasts

Web Desk

Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday.Four men were killed in a shootout in a front…
General

WTO members hopeful on major fish deal despite exemption push

Web Desk

GENEVA— A global deal to cut fishing subsidies could be struck at a major ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization this week even though India in particular pushed for a major exemption, officials said.The 27-year-old trade body has not reac…