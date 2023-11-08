Israeli-Hamas war: Christians pray for God’s intervention

Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the leader and founder of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation has appealed to Christians across the world to offer prayers for God's solution to the Israelis and Hamas war. He said the war had become devastating as thousands of lives and assets were being destroyed and therefore, there was the need for God's intervention for both sides to cease fire. Apostle Dr Agbalenyoh made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Congregation had held a weeklong fasting and prayers at the Achimota Girls Guide in Accra, to seek the face of God for the end of the war. Apostle Dr Agbalenyoh expressed concern about the youth of the Israelis and Palestinians whose education was being destroyed by the war, stating that: 'if the war continued the youth would perish and there will be no future for the countries and called on the world leaders to consider this truth.'

Source: Ghana News Agency