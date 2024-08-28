It is imperative to restore integrity of football – Sports Minister

Mr, Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has underlined the importance of restoring the integrity of football in Ghana amid government's massive investment in sporting infrastructure. According to the Minister, his government has provided some of the best state-of-the-art sporting infrastructures across the country, which demonstrates their commitment to investing in the youth. Speaking at the Ghana Football Association's 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Mr. Ussif emphasised the importance of ensuring transparency in Ghana's football and promoting fairness at all levels. 'As we continue to make strides in the development of our football infrastructure and supporting our teams, it is imperative to also focus on restoring the integrity of our game. The future of Ghanaian football depends not only on facilities and resources, but we must also ensure transparency, fairness, and professionalism. 'We must work together, and here I am referring to the football association; club owners, players, and fans, to ensure that our league respects the value of sportsmanship and fair play,' he said. The Minister also mentioned the successes chalked by his government in the provision of sporting infrastructure, which includes the 10 Youth Resources Centres, the Borteyman Sports Complex, the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, and 150 Astro Turfs across the country, among others. He enumerated the need to put these facilities into good use so that it would foster a vibrant sports culture among the Ghanaian people as we seek to become a strong force to reckon with on the African continent and globally. The Minister also congratulated Medeama and Dreams for their successful exploits in last season's CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, which he described as a testament to the competitiveness of Ghana's league. Source: Ghana News Agency