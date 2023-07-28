General

Italy considers hosting thousands of Tunisians to work in various sectors (Ambassador)

Italy is considering welcoming thousands of Tunisians to work in various sectors, as reported by Italian ambassador to Tunisia Fabrizio Saggio, in a statement to TAP.

This move comes as part of an upcoming partnership agreement with Tunisia. The goal is to enhance cooperation between the two nations in the field of skilled employment across diverse economic sectors.

During his meeting with the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training's chief of staff Abdelkader Jammali, Saggio expressed his country's willingness to bolster collaboration with Tunisia.

They discussed the implementation of a pilot project aimed at employing approximately 40 young graduates from vocational training programmes registered with employment agencies. These individuals will be hired by Italian companies operating in the construction and public works sectors. The selected candidates will undergo training sessions, including instruction in the Italian language and safety protocols on construction sites.

The success of this pilot initiative will pave the way for thousands of Tunisians to find employment opportunities within Italian enterprises, underlined the ambassador, who also commended the skills and capabilities of Tunisian workers.

Jammali, on his part, emphasised the critical importance of accomplishing this pilot project to effectively address the human resource needs of the targeted companies and thereby enhance their competitiveness.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

