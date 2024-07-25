Jane is an accomplished woman, will inspire young women as vice president – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as an accomplished woman, who will contribute to turning the fortunes of Ghana around. Speaking at his final rally of his preliminary campaign tour of the Upper East Region in Bolgatanga, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasised that Professor Opoku-Agyemang was picked as running mate because she was most qualified and her credibility unblemished. He urged Ghanaians to make history on December 7 by electing first female Vice President of the country, adding that the decision would inspire Ghanaian girls and young women to aspire to reach the highest position of the country. 'Our women in Ghana have occupied every important position of the land. They have been Chief Justice, Director of prisons, Speaker of Parliament, Attorney General, Minister and many things but the only places women have not occupied are the two highest positions of the land, thus, vice president and president. ' Today, by the grace of God, history is about to be made, for the first time in the history of Ghana, I am convinced that on December 7, we will have a vice president elect who is a women, and one day a woman will be president of this country,' he said. He explained that the former and first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast possessed wealth of experience to co-govern the country, stressing, 'she is not going to be my driver's mate, she is going to be my co-driver'. Apart from opening the door for many women to become vice chancellors of public universities in Ghana, Mr Mahama said his running mate at the time he was the minister of education transformed the educational sector through innovations and infrastructure and logistical development. 'Before she became education minister, four children used to share one textbook but when she became minister, each child had four textbooks. I am credited with the E-blocks and the community day schools, but the one who did the legwork, designs, co sting and all technical work was Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang,' he added. He added that while as president, he would oversee fixing the economy to create jobs and all the ministries regarding the finances and security of the country, Professor Opoku-Agyemang would supervise all the social protection ministries to bring relief to women, children and the vulnerable. He said the Women Development Bank to be rolled out would be under her supervision to support women enterprises, expand their trade and become economically independent to help reduce poverty in families and communities. Source: Ghana News Agency