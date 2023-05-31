General

JAP 2023: COJAP president urges participation of youths from different regions in Hammamet-2023 celebrations

Preparations are underway for young people from the 24 governorates to take part in the celebration of the World Olympic Day on June 23 at the Yasmine Hammamet tourist resort on the 2nd African Beach Games (JAP) to be held in Hammamet from June 23 to 30, said President of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) and head of COJAP, Merhrez Boussayene. He added that the celebrations would be attended by national, Arab, African and international sports figures and representatives of the various African Olympic Committees. The President of COJAP also told TAP trips will be organised for young people from all the governorates to attend the Games and take part in the World Olympic Day celebrations. COJAP has called for nearly 300 volunteers to help ensure the smooth running of this sporting and cultural festival. To this end, Boussayène travelled to the governorate of Sidi Bouzid on Tuesday, where he held talks with local governor, Abdelhalim Hamdi, as part of a series of regional meetings to discuss ways of involving the various parties to ensure best possible conditions for the success of this event.

