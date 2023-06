Tunisian pair Sarra Louati and Manel Novabache conceded defeat to Algerian pair Samara Ammour and Lydia Bilani in 2 sets to 0 (2-6, 0-6), at a day 2 of the 2nd African Beach Games (Hammame-2023) tennis tournament (double ladies), played on Thursday.

The women's beach tennis doubles tournament takes the form of a championship involving teams from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritius and Kenya.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse