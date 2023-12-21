JEQ Foundation awards 15 students full tuition and residential scholarships

The Joseph and Elizabeth Quansah (JEQ) Foundation has awarded 15 New Full Tuition and Residential Scholarships to Ghanaian College and University Students for their entire undergraduate programmes in Ghana. The students were selected out of 700 applicants and went through a rigorous application and interview process. The recipients include Elvis Djanduh-2nd year Diagnostic Imaging Technology student of the University of Cape Coast, Clifford Yeboah Duodu- 4th year, Medicine and Surgery, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Abraham Ayamigah-2nd year, Computer Science and Engineering, University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), Tarkwa. Others are Clement Barrfo-3rd year, Administration student University of Ghana, Vera Ampomaa 2nd year, Nursing, Modal College, Sogakope, Volta Region and Leonard Nketsiah- 1st year, Technology In Marketing, Takoradi Technical University (TTU). The JEQ Foundation founded in the USA in 2019, was established to support Ghanaian students who excel aca demically but lack financial resources for tertiary education. The foundation provides tuition/ residential scholarships, and laptops to selected needy but excellent students who have gained admission to undergraduate programmes in public or private educational institutions. In addition to the financial support, the foundation provides academic advising, mentorship, and some internship opportunities in Ghana for scholarship recipients. Source: Ghana News Agency