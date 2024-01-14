Juaso Old Students Association sets sight on promoting quality education

The Juaso Old Students Association (JOSA) in the Ashanti Region has been launched with a vision to mobilise resources to promote quality education in the town. The Association, which is open to former students of any school in Juaso, also seeks to bring together all such people under one umbrella to push a common agenda of supporting their alma maters. Indigenes who started their education in the town, some of whom had become prominent in society, turned up in their numbers at the launch to begin the journey of transforming education in the community. These include the improvement in educational infrastructure to facilitate academic work. For a start, the Association raised funds to procure computers for the community library as part of efforts to digitise the facility in line with the government's digitalisation drive. Some members also pledged to donate building materials towards the building and renovation of classroom blocks based on needs assessment. Dr Seth Mensah Abobi, a Lecturer at the Univers ity for Development Studies (UDS) and Interim Chairman of the Association, said some dilapidated classrooms needed urgent attention, which the Association would embark on as a way of giving back to the community, which nurtured them. He, therefore, entreated members to contribute generously towards the initiative to give hope to the young ones seeking knowledge in the schools. Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the Association for the laudable initiative to complement the Assembly's efforts in providing educational facilities for the community. 'Such private initiatives are the way to go to accelerate development,' the MCE said and stressed the need for the citizenry to join hands with state actors in the developmental agenda. Nana Frimpong Manso, Kyidomhene of Juaso, who represented Nana Asafoakaa Agyei Tabi, the Chief of Juaso, commended the Association for their ambition to change the face of education in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency