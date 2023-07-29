Judge taken into custody in Sfax for holding large amounts of currency and gold in his vehicle

The Public Prosecutor of the Sfax 2 Court of First Instance, on Saturday, ordered the custody of a judge of the judiciary, following the discovery in his vehicle of a quantity of currency and gold. First deputy public prosecutor of the Sfax 2 court of first instance Majdi Kammoun told TAP that the Skhira customs guard unit had on Friday evening arrested the judge in question aboard his vehicle, where they discovered large amounts of currency and gold hidden inside. The Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the custody of the judge and his brother, who both made use of the car for their transport, as well as the seizure of the vehicle and its contents, the same source said, adding that the investigation was still under way to determine who is liable.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse