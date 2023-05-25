Judicial Service of Ghana appeals to JUSAG to call off industrial strike

|49
|
|
|Setting up a special committee on the Union’s authorisation procedure for pesticides, its responsibilities, numerical strength and term of office
|
|
|–
|Amendments
|Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00
|
|
|–
|Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|17
|
|
|Geo-blocking and other forms of discrimination based on customers’ nationality, place of residence or place of establishment
Róża Gräfin von Thun und Hohenstein
(A8-0172/2017)
|
|
|–
|Amendments; rejection
|Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00
|16
|
|
|Cost-effective emission reductions and low-carbon investments
Julie Girling
(A8-0003/2017)
|
|
|–
|Amendments; rejection
|Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00
|29
|
|
|European Central Bank Annual Report for 2016
Jonás Fernández
(A8-0383/2017)
|
|
|–
|Amendments
|Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00
|40
|
|
|Accelerating clean energy innovation
Jerzy Buzek
(A8-0005/2018)
|
|
|–
|Amendments by the rapporteur, 76 MEPs at least; Alternative motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00
|14
|
|
|Zero tolerance for female genital mutilation
(O-000003/2018 – B8-0005/2018)
|
|
|–
|Motion for a resolution
|Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to the motion for a resolution
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|
|
|–
|Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes
|Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 16:00
|43
|
|
|Current human rights situation in Turkey
|
|
|–
|Motions for resolutions
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 12:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00
|
|
|–
|Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00
|60
|
|
|Situation in Venezuela
|
|
|–
|Motions for resolutions
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00
|
|
|–
|Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00
|55
|
|
|Situation of UNRWA
|
|
|–
|Motions for resolutions
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00
|
|
|–
|Amendments to joint motions for resolutions
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00
|
|
|–
|Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00
|Separate votes – Split votes – Roll-call votes
|Texts put to the vote on Tuesday
|Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00
|Texts put to the vote on Wednesday
|Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00
|Texts put to the vote on Thursday
|Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 19:00
|Motions for resolutions concerning debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law (Rule 135)
|Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00