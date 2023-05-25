General

Judicial Service of Ghana appeals to JUSAG to call off industrial strike

Web DeskComments Off on Judicial Service of Ghana appeals to JUSAG to call off industrial strike

The Judicial Service of Ghana has appealed to the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to call off its industrial strike declared on May 24, 2023.

A statement issued in Accra said the appeal was to enable JUSAG participate in the engagement between the Ministry of Finance and the Service scheduled for May 31, 2023.

The Association declared the industrial strike over the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of their salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution, among others.

It assured the Executives of JUSAG that their concerns outlined in their press release would be addressed hence their cooperation in resolving the matter was needed.

The statement said initially, Management invited the Executives of the Association to appraised them on the ongoing discussions between the Government and Management, regarding the review of the salaries and related allowances but the invitation was not honoured.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, May 2022

Web Desk

In Numbers23 mt of food assistance distributedUSD 0.7 m cash-based transfers madeUSD 52.2 m next six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements133,026(*) people assisted in May 2022Operational UpdatesWFP supported 11,710 refugees at the Ton…
General

No rain and no resources; millions of families across the horn of Africa pushed closer to catastrophe each day

Web Desk

NAIROBI – Desperately needed rains across the Horn of Africa have so far failed to materialise, almost a month into the current rainy season, and if these conditions continue, along with stagnant and even decreasing humanitarian aid, the number of hung…
General News

Agenda – Tuesday, 6 February 2018 – Strasbourg

Web Desk
49 item on the agenda point Setting up a special committee on the Union’s authorisation procedure for pesticides, its responsibilities, numerical strength and term of office     – Amendments Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00 17 item on the agenda point Geo-blocking and other forms of discrimination based on customers’ nationality, place of residence or place of establishment
Róża Gräfin von Thun und Hohenstein
(A8-0172/2017
     – Amendments; rejection Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 16 item on the agenda point Cost-effective emission reductions and low-carbon investments
Julie Girling
(A8-0003/2017
     – Amendments; rejection Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 29 item on the agenda point European Central Bank Annual Report for 2016
Jonás Fernández
(A8-0383/2017
     – Amendments Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 40 item on the agenda point Accelerating clean energy innovation
Jerzy Buzek
(A8-0005/2018
     – Amendments by the rapporteur, 76 MEPs at least; Alternative motions for resolutions Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 14 item on the agenda point Zero tolerance for female genital mutilation
(O-000003/2018 – B8-0005/2018)      – Motion for a resolution Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00     – Amendments to the motion for a resolution Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 16:00 43 item on the agenda point Current human rights situation in Turkey     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 12:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 60 item on the agenda point Situation in Venezuela     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 55 item on the agenda point Situation of UNRWA     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 Separate votes – Split votes – Roll-call votes Texts put to the vote on Tuesday Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00 Texts put to the vote on Wednesday Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00 Texts put to the vote on Thursday Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 19:00 Motions for resolutions concerning debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law (Rule 135) Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00