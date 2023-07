Tunisian judoka Zeineb Troudi on Saturday won the gold medal in the +70 kg category at the African Cadet Championships Individuals 2023, organised in Antananarivo (Madagascar). She beat her Angolan and Cameroonian opponents in the opening rounds, before defeating Algerian Lina Ben Fadha in the final to climb to the top of the podium.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse