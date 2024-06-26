Justice Minister holds meeting with Bar Association President

A joint working team comprising representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the Bar Association will be set up to address legal aspects and improve working conditions in certain courts and prison units. This initiative came out of a meeting between Justice Minister Leila Jaffel and Bar Association President Hatem Meziou on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice. Discussions focused on professional issues affecting lawyers, including the revision of the laws governing the profession and the decree on the operation of the lawyers' pension fund. Both parties stressed the importance of developing the Higher Institute of the Legal Profession, highlighting the integration of new technologies in training programmes and the ongoing efforts to digitise the justice system. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse