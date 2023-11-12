Justine Aniaku adjudged PWD Entrepreneur of the Year

Madam Justine Mauda Afia Aniaku, Creative Director of JustMaud Group, dealers in fashion, arts and crafts, has won the Persons with Disability (PWD) Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2023 Edition of the Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA). She received recognition for her outstanding achievements, innovative spirit, and dedication to fostering positive change in the field of entrepreneurship. 'The JustMaud Group deals in fashion, arts and crafts so basically, what we do is to train women, especially in various handicrafts, because we so much believe that no matter your profession you still need to create multiple streams of income,' she told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the event. With an unwavering determination and an exceptional vision, she has made remarkable strides in the business world, serving as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and a beacon of empowerment to women across the globe. Madam Aniaku expressed her delight at getting recognised and lauded WIEA for creating the platform to honour agents of change. The JustMaud Group started business in 2009, focusing on PWDs along the line, she said, and that being physically challenged should not hinder one from achieving his or her goals. 'Some of us, having gotten the chance to climb the educational ladder, we endeavour to encourage our colleague PWDs to acquire some skills and handiworks so that instead of begging on the streets they could become better to themselves and to the society,' she said. Madam Aniaku, therefore, called on benevolent individuals and organisations to support JustMaud in training more PWDs who lacked the financial strength to embark on that venture alone. Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a media personality, who chaired the event, encouraged young women to strive for excellence regardless of their challenges. She emphasized that young women should demonstrate seriousness on the grounds of consistency, passion and determination to accomplish their desired goals. Madam Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, the Chief Executiv e Officer of WIEA, said the awards scheme sought to showcase women-owned businesses and celebrate their enormous contribution to economic growth. This year, the WIEA Board decided to add the PWD Entrepreneur of the Year category to untapped talents, which, when supported, will make them self-sufficient. Nina Kwadanaab won the ultimate award of the night - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, whereas Elizabeth Oti Ameyaa won the Woman Under 25 Entrepreneur of the Year. Others include Princess Jewel Asare, Agri-Woman of the Year; Abigail Sefa Bonsu, Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year; Deborah Nyarko Osei, Creative Industry Entrepreneur of the Year, and Mrs Patience Abekah, Photographer of the Year. The rest are Ernestina Arhin Mensah, Business Insurance Broker of the Year, Belinda Obour Mensah, Pocketi Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Dr Mary Dede Ansong, Health and Well-Being Entrepreneur of the Year; and Jabez Heavenly Farms, Family Business of the Year, among others.