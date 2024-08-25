Kadjebi Agenda 111 project is 55 per cent complete – Project Engineer

Mr. Winfred Kumordzi, the Project Engineer of Core Construction Limited (LEAD), says the 100-Bed capacity Hospital for Kadjebi under the Ghana Priority Hospital Infrastructure Project-Agenda 111 is 55 per cent complete. He said work was done with the main structure, roofing, plastering, the Doctors Bungalows and hoped to start the fixing of the windows, doors, and fixtures soon. Mr. Kumordzi disclosed this when the Oti Regional Minister paid a working visit to the project site at Kadjebi in the Oti Region on Friday. The Project Engineer said they hoped to do a partial handing over in November 2024. DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister, who was excited about the progress of the project urged the Contractor to speed up to meet the deadline. He said out of the four Agenda 111 projects in the Region, Kadjebi project was the fastest and progressing one and applauded the Contractor for that feat. The Oti Regional Minister was accompanied to the site by the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo. The project being undertaken by Core Construction Limited (LEAD) and DOT-Alan Limited with Indigene Associates Limited serving as consultants started in May 2021. Kadjebi, Jasikan, Krachi Nchumuru and Nkwanta North Districts are benefitting from the Agenda 111 Hospital project in the Oti Region. Source: Ghana News Agency