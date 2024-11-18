Kadjebi NCCE Promotes Peace and Tolerance Among Political Party Youth Activists.

KADJEBI: The Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), supported by the European Union (EU), has engaged political party youth activists in the district in a program focused on peace and tolerance. The initiative aims to enhance the participants' understanding of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and non-violent behavior. According to Ghana News Agency, the engagement is part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project implemented by the NCCE. It is designed to help participants grasp the national policy framework on violent extremism and to highlight the risks and negative consequences of joining extremist groups. The event saw the participation of representatives from various political parties, students, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kadjebi, Oti Region. Mr. Setriakor Kwesi Gagakuma, the Oti Deputy Regional Director of NCCE, addressed the program, emphasizing the ongoing threat of terrorism and violent extremism in Africa and the West Afr ican Sub-Region. He noted that Ghana is in a region where such acts are prevalent, referencing data from the Institute for Economic and Peace (IEP)-Global Terrorism Index 2024, which ranks neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali high in terms of terrorist activity. Mr. Gagakuma highlighted Ghana's history of peaceful elections and transitions of power, stressing the importance of remaining vigilant against these threats. He underscored the need for citizens to be aware of the risks as the nation strengthens its resilience against potential attacks. With the 2024 elections approaching, Mr. Gagakuma stressed the importance of fostering peace and tolerance among the youth, noting their significant role in shaping the political landscape. He pointed out that political party youth activists are often involved in electoral violence, sometimes due to ignorance of election regulations and manipulation by party leaders. He warned of the vulnerability of unemployed youth to extremist ideologies and the influence they can have on the electorate. The education on non-violence, peaceful coexistence, and national cohesion aims to empower these youth to lead by example and encourage others to adopt peaceful methods. Mr. Gagakuma, focusing on themes such as peaceful coexistence and inter-faith tolerance, urged participants to avoid extremist groups and to report suspicious behavior to authorities. He emphasized that national interest should prevail over individual interests as the elections near. Mr. Eric Arthur Fynn, Kadjebi District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, encouraged participants to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election. He advised them to verify information before sharing to prevent misinformation from causing conflict. Participants, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, expressed appreciation for the education provided by the NCCE and committed to maintaining peace in the district.