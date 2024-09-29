KAIPTC Empowers Grassroots Women with Gender, Peace, and Security Training

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has concluded a five-day training programme designed to empower grassroots women leaders in Gender, Peace, and Security. Organized in collaboration with the Women, Youth, Peace, and Security Institute (WYPSI) and supported by the Swedish Government, the training course aimed to equip women with the necessary technical and theoretical knowledge to play a more active role in peace and security initiatives in their communities. The training, held from September 23 to 27, 2024, brought together 30 grassroots women leaders from the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions, including representatives from local government agencies, non-governmental organizations, traditional authorities, and community-based organizations. Participants were trained in areas such as gender studies, human rights, sexual and gender-based violence, security sector institutions, and peacebuilding theories. The course was developed in response to the challenges faced by women in conflict and post-conflict settings, particularly their underrepresentation in decision-making roles. Despite the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, which called for greater female participation in peace processes, women and girls continue to suffer disproportionately during conflicts. The course, therefore, sought to address these gaps by providing participants with tools to engage more effectively in peace and security work at both local and national levels. Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong, Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, said grassroots women played a critical role in conflict prevention and resolution. Therefore, he said, the training was a vital step towards ensuring that women, especially those working at the grassroots level, were not just seen as victims but as key agents in peace-building processes. 'We are committed to building their capacity so they can contribute effectively to national and international peace effo rts,' he stated. Air Cdre Akrong noted that the training course aimed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, ensuring that participants could apply their newfound knowledge to real-world situations. 'We want these women to return to their communities not just as leaders but as change-makers, equipped with the skills to foster dialogue, resolve conflicts, and advocate for gender equality,' he added. The Deputy Commandant observed that a major highlight of the training workshop was to bring women from different backgrounds and regions together to allow them to learn from each other and build lasting connections. 'This network will be a powerful force for peace-building in Ghana,' Air Cdre Akrong stressed. Mamaga Ametor Huebuadzu II, Paramount Queen, Alavanyo Traditional Area, who participated in the training, underscored the importance of empowering women to take on leadership roles in peace and security. Reflecting on the devastating effects of the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict on her community, she s aid women brought unique perspectives to peace-building efforts. 'Women's experiences in conflict make them invaluable assets in peace-building. However, cultural and social barriers often hinder our full participation,' she noted. The Queen Mother expressed appreciation to the KAIPTC and the Swedish Government for providing this opportunity, which she believed would help women leaders like herself to enhance their conflict resolution skills and amplify their voices in decision-making processes. 'Together, we can break the cycle of violence and build sustainable peace in our communities,' she said. Source: Ghana News Agency