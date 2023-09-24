Kaïs Saïed walks to Radès via Mégrine [Upd 1]

President Kais Saied went to Habib Bourguiba Street in the capital on Sunday evening and from there took a walk to the town of Megrine (Ben Arous governorate), where he listened to the concerns of citizens and witnessed the accumulation of waste and neglect in a number of confiscated, closed and abandoned buildings and the negative impact this has on the health of citizens and the environment in general.

The Head of State criticised the prices of food, saying: "We are not against businessmen, but they must be up to date with history. These are unacceptable prices and it is not acceptable that some accumulate billions and people go hungry," he said, stressing that "prices and speculators should be monitored".

He also took note of some of the confiscated properties in the region, which were largely neglected, and considered that their neglect was deliberate in order to return them to their owners in another way through other people, he said.

Referring to the accumulation of rubbish in various areas of Megrine, he said that the failure to collect rubbish was the work of services that were working against the Tunisian people.

Tunisia deserves better and should be as green as it has always been, he said.

He also commented on some of the graffiti in this regard, reiterating that "the constitution is what the people have written on the walls".

The President of the Republic visited the site of the assassination of the martyr and national leader Farhat Hached and stressed that the site should have been preserved and that the national forces must be committed to the national liberation struggle.

In this context, he said that the communitarian companies that are being talked today were defended by the national leader Mohamed Ali El Hammi.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse