Kanyetu resigns from APP with immediate effect

Suspended Secretary-General of the All People's Party Vincent Kanyetu has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

Kanyetu announced his resignation in a short letter addressed to the party's president Erastus Shuumbwa on Saturday afternoon.

In the letter, seen by this news agency, Kanyetu said he is taking with him 200 of his family members, noting that “The decision has come as a result of us restoring our family peace and our dignity.”

Kanyetu went on to wish the leadership of the party well and that he had a great time working for the party.

Kanyetu joined the APP in October 2015 after he was put on suspension and subsequently suspended from the then-DTA in August 2015.

Meanwhile, the decision to have Kanyetu suspended from APP's leadership comes after his alleged affiliation with a Rundu-based pressure group called the United Namibian’s Party (UNP) was brought to light.

The party recently held a disciplinary hearing about the matter and a decision was expected to be made based on the outcome of the hearing.

