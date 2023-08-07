Kapana cook-off wraps up final preliminary round

The final preliminary round in the ninth edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition concluded on Saturday at Soweto Market in Windhoek.

The competition saw the crowning of the professional chef winner, as well as the selection of the four participants who will represent the central region at the final of the competition on 26 August at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.

Chef Markus Ferreira of Ocean Cellar Restaurant in Swakopmund won the competition’s professional chef round on Friday, walking away with N.dollars 10 000 in a Nedbank account.

Chef Azeem Kadwa came in second with a cash award of N.dollars 7 000, and chef David Kambonde came in third with a cash prize of N.dollars 5 000.

Ferreira stated during the award ceremony that he did not expect to win.

“I expected to finish third, but I am overjoyed. I’m going to make it my duty to tell other professional cooks about this competition because it’s fantastic,” he said.

The central preliminary round, which took place on Saturday, saw 57 competitors compete in the hopes of securing a ticket in the final.

Rauha Simon, Ester Silas, Eliakim Amunyela and Hasheni Mandume won and will compete alongside Loise Iimvula, Johannes Haulyondjamba, Cleopatra Shipanga, Laura Egumbo, Veueza Kasemba, and Rivaldo Pietersen in the competition final on 26 August at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.

Selma Kaulinge, Communication and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank Namibia, stated that the competition is being held to showcase Namibian food and to highlight enterprises that engage in the informal sector.

Rauha Simon, a finalist, expressed her excitement and eagerness to demonstrate her abilities in the final.

“I do charitable work so if I win, I will continue with that so that I can inspire the youth,” she said.

The main prize winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition receives a fully outfitted mobile food trailer worth N.dollars 100 000, a N.dollars 10 000 cash award, and a N.dollars 5 000 Bakpro voucher.

Bakpro, Omulunga, Agra, and the Namibian Chefs Association are among the sponsors of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency