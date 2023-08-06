General

Kasserine: Detention orders issued for 6 people, incl. two security officers in Sbeitla events (Public Prosecutor)

The investigating judge of the Court of First Instance in Kasserine on Sunday issued 5 detention orders for those suspected of attacking security forces during the skirmishes that broke out in Sbeitla last July 5. These clashes took place between citizens and security forces after the latter had raided a number of sports betting shops, with the former used white weapons and ammunition. One of the detention orders was issued for a member of the National Guard. The investigating judge also issued a detention order in connection with the murder of young Ahmed Souli on July 5, in the midst of these skirmishes, the public prosecutor and the official spokesman for the Court of First Instance in Kasserine, Salaheddine Rachdi, told TAP. The prosecutor had previously told TAP that the ballistics report in the case of the murder of Ahmed Souli in Sbitla, Kasserine, on 5 July last year had traced the bullet to a firearm and helped identify its owner, a police officer who had seen a detention order issued for him on Sunday. As part of the investigation into the attack on the security forces, live ammunition and significant sums of money, estimated at 26,000 dinars, 5,000 euros and 12 postal savings books, were seized from the homes of a number of suspects in Sbeitla, and all assets belonging to the suspects were frozen.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

