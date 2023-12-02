Kasserine- Local elections: Electoral campaign for 423 candidates kicked off

The electoral campaign for the local elections, sheduled for December 24, was, kicked off, on Saturday, in the governorate of Kasserine where 423 candidates are competing to hold seats on local councils.

President of the Independent Regional Authority for Elections (IRIE) in Kasserine, Siwar Nsir, told TAP that no notice of electoral activity was received by the Authority during this inaugural day of the electoral campaign.

The 112 electoral agents took to the field to carry out their observation work in the areas dedicated to the candidates' posters and electoral data, during this campaign which continues until December 22.

The governorate of Kasserine has 310 polling centers spread across the 13 delegations in the region, including 7 new centers which have been added for this next electoral event.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse