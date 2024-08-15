Kénédougou: International Youth Day celebrated under the banner of civic vigilance

Ouagadougou: The Secretary General of the Kénédougou province, Bassanma Ko, chaired on Monday, August 12, 2024 in Orodara, the international youth day around the theme "Youth, citizen monitoring and the fight against insecurity in Burkina Faso". The International Youth Day celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2024 in Orodara, was sponsored by Professor Alfa Omar Disaa, former Minister in charge of Energy and Seydou Barro, Founder of the Private Institute of Advanced Studies, Management, Agro-Pastors and Technology. The day was placed under the theme "Youth, citizen monitoring and the fight against insecurity in Burkina Faso". In their respective speeches, the representative of the Provincial Youth Council, Salif Traoré and the provincial director in charge of Youth, Seydou Hié, positively appreciated the choice of the theme in light of the security crisis the country is going through. Faced with the situation, they said, youth are therefore an important link in meeting this security challenge. Professor Alfa Oumar Dissa, suggested that sponsoring a ceremony dedicated to youth is a duty for them, the sponsors, in their capacity as elders, but also a priesthood. He continued by saying that being both from the education and vocational training sector, they believe that this sponsorship is an extension of their sovereign mission to contribute to the training of qualified and above all competent youth, ready to meet challenges. According to the Secretary General of the Kénédougou province, Bassanma Ko, representing the High Commissioner, despite the commitment of young people in several sectors, challenges remain. These are the security challenges, food self-sufficiency and environmental protection. At the security level, Bassanma Ko, invited young people to maintain civic vigilance in the province of Kénédougou, in order to counter all the enemy's inclinations both inside and outside. Finally, he urged them to be actors of peace to preserve national unity, harmonious and peaceful living together in society. The celebration was marked by several activities including communications on youth entrepreneurship, social cohesion, a visit to the residents of the Orodara remand and correctional center, reforestation and a football match. Source : Burkina Information Agency