General

#KenMustGo: NPP Majority Caucus will have to decide – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Web DeskComments Off on #KenMustGo: NPP Majority Caucus will have to decide – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament says the call for Mr Ken Ofori, the Finance Minister to leave office will have to be decided by the Party's Parliamentary Caucus.

It would be recalled that in 2022, over 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the ruling NPP held a press conference calling on the Finance Minister to go, due to the economic hardship the country was facing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened and asked that MPs allow Mr Ofori-Atta to stay in office to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations for a bail out of three billion dollars for the country.

The Finance Minister has since successfully negotiated with the IMF for the three billion dollars bail out for the country; leading to the release of the first tranche of $600 million.

During an engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House in Accra, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was asked about the status of the #KenMustGo uprising by the NPP Parliamentary Caucus?

'#KenMustGo uprising, that one it has to be determined by the NPP Caucus. It was the position of the entire Caucus, so the entire Caucus has to engage to see what remains to be done going forward.' The Majority Leader said.

'Maybe they will also have to meet the President if it becomes necessary.

Sometimes it is good to let sleeping dogs lie.'

He noted that it was also important to consider whether Ghana had finished the engagement with the IMF?

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

North Africa Fires Spread to Libya and Tunisia

Web Desk

CAIRO – As unusually hot weather persists over parts of Northern Africa, new forest fires reportedly have broken out in Tunisia and Libya during the past 24 hours, in addition to many that are still burning in Algeria.The presidents of Algeria and Tuni…
General

Study Finds Africa COVID Infections Grossly Underestimated

Web Desk

A study by the World Health Organization finds the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa to be a fraction of the true number of people infected with the coronavirus that causes the disease.A new analysis of the spread and the presence of asympto…
General

Two men arrested over alleged murder of colleague at Karibib

Web Desk

Two men were arrested over the weekend in Karibib over the alleged murder of 44-year-old Werner Tjipanga during the early hours of Saturday.It is alleged that a fight that resulted in the death of Tjipanga broke out between him and the suspects at the …