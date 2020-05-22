Kenya’s ban on church services because of social distancing restrictions to slow the coronavirus pandemic, is not stopping one church leader from spreading the Gospel.

The Rev. Paul Macharia from All Saints’ Cathedral in Kiambu County heads the service, dubbed “B2B” for “balcony to balcony.”

Each Sunday he hits the road delivering his sermons to scores of people in apartment buildings.

Macharia relishes the reception he has received, telling the Associated Press it would not be possible if people didn’t invite his mobile church into their communities.

“It has been beautiful seeing children coming together for worship services,” he said.

The service appears to have taken on an aura of hope as Kenya tries to contain the coronavirus, which has infected just over 1,000 people and caused at least 50 deaths.

Source: Voice of America