Keta NCCE Engages Basic Schools Ahead of December Polls.

KETA: The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has engaged some basic schools within the area on electoral processes ahead of the 2024 December polls. The exercise aimed to equip all registered eligible students on how to independently choose and vote for candidates correctly during the election. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Raymond Siameh-Carr, the Keta Field Operations Officer at NCCE, stated in an interview that the exercise was necessary to encourage all voters to vote based on their conscience and choose candidates by secret balloting without any interference or intimidation. He emphasized the importance of this exercise, especially for first-time voters, many of whom are students who have just registered and need education on the electoral process. The initiative also sought to provide more education on the basic principles of the election. Mr. Siameh-Carr further stated that the exercise aimed to equip eligible voters with the knowledge th at it is their civic responsibility to cast their votes freely in all organized Electoral Commission's elections. He urged students to avoid engaging with politicians who do not promote peace before, during, and after the general elections to maintain the peace being enjoyed by all. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the Keta NCCE, particularly the lack of a vehicle, which hampered their ability to reach more communities and schools for similar educational activities before the election. He appealed to the public, corporate organizations, philanthropists, and the government to help address these challenges to ensure regular and smooth exercises in many other schools and communities. The schools visited by the NCCE included Keta Basic School, Kedzi Basic School, Bishop Herman Basic School, and others. Participants expressed joy over the exercise and thanked NCCE for the educative initiative ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, four candidates, including Hope Courage Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey of NPP, Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey of NDC, Mr. Yayra Kwaku Kwashie of LPG, and Mr. Stanley Courage Dugahan, an independent candidate, will contest for the Keta parliamentary seat in the upcoming polls. GNA also reports that approximately 53,131 eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise during this year's election in the Keta constituency.