King Paluta teases fans with hints of new music on Friday

The reigning New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta, has announced that he will release a new song on Friday, October 18, 2024. King Paluta, Ghana's biggest music phenomenon, is now serving listeners with some grooving sounds, particularly his most recent single, 'Makoma.' King Paluta has had a blazing year in the music industry, topping charts and performing on some of the biggest venues not only in Ghana but throughout the world. In a social media post, King Paluta questioned supporters if he should release an album or a single. With the bulk of his followers wanting a single, King Paluta has listened to them and announced its release on Friday. Many music fans believe King Paluta would win next year's Artiste of the Year award. He is one of the most streamed Ghanaian artists this year and has received numerous prizes. He has also featured on some top hits, including Wendy Shay's 'Special Love,' Tulenkey's 'Muscatella,' and Camidoh's 'NFL.' Source: Ghana News Agency