The names of four Tunisian referees are on the list of referees who will officiate at the 2023 King Salman Club Cup (July 27-August 12 in Saudi Arabia), published by the Arab Football Union.

They are two centre referees Sadok Selmi and Haythem Guirat, and two assistant referees Khalil Hassani and Aymen Ismail.

Three Tunisian representatives will take part in the King Salman Cup, namely Esperance de Tunis, US Monastir and CS Sfaxien.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse